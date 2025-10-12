Sunday, October 12, 2025

Ehsanul Haque appointed senior secretary to public administration

The post remained vacant after Md Mokhlesur Rahman’s transfer to the Planning Commission

File image of Md Ehsanul Haque. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 05:18 PM

Md Ehsanul Haque has been appointed as the senior secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, according to an official notification issued by the ministry on Sunday.

The position had remained vacant since September 21, following the transfer of former senior secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman to the Planning Commission as a member.

In the interim, Additional Secretary Abu Shaheen Md Asaduzzaman, who heads the Career Planning and Training Wing, had been overseeing the ministry’s day-to-day operations.

Ehsanul Haque was initially appointed as secretary on a two-year contractual basis on August 17 last year, shortly after the fall of the Awami League government.

He was subsequently posted to the Road Transport and Highways Division and elevated to the rank of senior secretary the following day.

A veteran civil servant from the 1982 batch of the BCS Administration Cadre, Haque had previously retired as an additional secretary before being brought back into service under contract.

 

Ministry of Public Administration (Mopa)
