Rezauddin Stalin appointed DG of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

The government has appointed Rezauddin Stalin as the director general of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on a contractual basis.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

According to the notification, in accordance with the laws of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Rezauddin has been appointed as the director general of the academy for a one-year term, subject to his relinquishing any involvement with other professions, businesses, or employment in government, semi-government, or private institutions or organizations.

Confirming Rezauddin Stalin’s appointment as director general, Secretary of the Shilpakala Academy, Mohammad Wares Hossain, said: “The notification has already been issued. I have heard that he has joined, although he has not yet come to the academy.”

Rezauddin Stalin was born on November 22, 1962, in the village of Nolbhanga in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah district. During the 1980s, he served as the member secretary of the National Poetry Council.

In recognition of his contributions to poetry, he was awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2006.

His writing is marked by a profound love for humanity, a protest against social injustice, and a unique way of portraying beauty from a different perspective.

In 2022, he was honored with the Nikolai Gogol International Literary Award (Triumph) from Ukraine.

Previously, Rezauddin Stalin also served as the director of the Nazrul Academy.