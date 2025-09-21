Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rezauddin Stalin appointed DG of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

During the 1980s, he served athe member secretary of the National Poetry Council

Rezauddin Stalin, newly appointed DG of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Photo: Bangla Tribune.
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 06:41 PM

The government has appointed Rezauddin Stalin as the director general of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on a contractual basis.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

According to the notification, in accordance with the laws of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Rezauddin has been appointed as the director general of the academy for a one-year term, subject to his relinquishing any involvement with other professions, businesses, or employment in government, semi-government, or private institutions or organizations.

Confirming Rezauddin Stalin’s appointment as director general, Secretary of the Shilpakala Academy, Mohammad Wares Hossain, said: “The notification has already been issued. I have heard that he has joined, although he has not yet come to the academy.”

Rezauddin Stalin was born on November 22, 1962, in the village of Nolbhanga in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah district. During the 1980s, he served as the member secretary of the National Poetry Council.

In recognition of his contributions to poetry, he was awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2006.

His writing is marked by a profound love for humanity, a protest against social injustice, and a unique way of portraying beauty from a different perspective.

In 2022, he was honored with the Nikolai Gogol International Literary Award (Triumph) from Ukraine.

Previously, Rezauddin Stalin also served as the director of the Nazrul Academy.

Topics:

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA)Ministry of Public Administration (Mopa)
Read More

Public Administration Secretary Mokhlesur removed

Armed forces’ magistracy powers extended of for 60 more days

IGP: 4,000 ASI posts to be filled ahead of election

Project directors to face action over unreturned govt vehicles

2nd review report on deprived retired officials applications submitted to Yunus

Govt increases medical, funeral allowances for employees

Latest News

Shahjalal Islami Bank appoints Fakir Maniruzzaman as new director

Trump issues vague threat to Afghanistan over Bagram air base

AB Party: No decision yet on joining any political alliance or movement

Bank Asia partners with 3 security firms for cash-in-transit services

Standard Bank holds orientation for TAOs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x