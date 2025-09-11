Armed forces’ magistracy powers extended of for 60 more days

The government has extended the powers of the armed forces as special executive magistrates for another two months (60 days) in its seventh phase.

These powers are granted to captains of the armed forces and officers of equivalent commissioned rank.

A notification issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Public Administration stated that the order will be in effect from September 12 for the next 60 days.

Officers of equivalent rank deployed in the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard are also included under this order.

The notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Samiul Amin, said the order, issued in the public interest under the President’s direction, will take immediate effect.

Under Sections 12(1) and 17 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the described jurisdiction—covering the entire country and the specified period—has been conferred as the powers of Special Executive Magistrates. Captains of the armed forces and officers of equivalent commissioned rank will be able to carry out operations under Sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133, and 142 of the Code to control offences nationwide.

The extension comes against the backdrop of last year’s quota reform movement in government jobs, which led to the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year. An interim government was formed on August 8. During the protests in July and August, the armed forces were deployed nationwide, and a curfew was imposed on the night of July 19. Since then, the military has remained deployed across the country to maintain law and order.