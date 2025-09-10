Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Govt efforts underway for football team’s safe return from Nepal

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is monitoring the situation to ensure the team’s safe and smooth return

File Image. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 02:40 PM

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said the government is making all-out efforts to ensure the safe return of the Bangladesh national football team currently in Nepal.

A statement from the ministry said: “The government is making all-out efforts to ensure the safe return of the Bangladesh national football team currently in Nepal. Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is continuously monitoring the situation to ensure the team’s safety and smooth return,” according to a PID release issued on Wednesday.

“Officials from the chief adviser’s office and senior officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports are actively working to take necessary measures for the team’s swift and secure return,” it added.

Topics:

NepalBangladesh football teamMinistry of Youth and SportsAsif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
