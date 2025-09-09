Salehuddin: Plan dropped to buy luxury vehicles for future ministers

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday announced that a proposal to purchase 60 luxury vehicles for cabinet members of the next elected government was scrapped.

He made the announcement while briefing reporters at the Secretariat after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP).

“The Ministry of Public Administration placed a proposal to buy 60 vehicles for ministers of the next government. But that proposal has been cancelled,” Salehuddin said.

The committee, however, approved procuring around 300 vehicles for officials engaged in election duties at district and upazila levels, he added.

According to finance ministry sources, the Ministry of Public Administration had earlier proposed buying 60 Mitsubishi Pajero QX (2427cc) vehicles, each costing Tk1.69 crore, bringing the total to Tk101.61 crore. The Finance Division had endorsed the proposal on August 24 after receiving it on August 19.

The plan drew widespread criticism after it was reported in the media on Thursday. Following the backlash, Salehuddin confirmed it has now been shelved.