Press Wing: Murder reports rise as suppressed cases surfaced during interim govt

Although murder incidents appear to have risen sharply during the 13 months of the interim government, data suggest the increase is due to previously suppressed cases now being filed.

A comparative review of crime statistics from 2020 to August 2025 shows notable shifts in reporting trends since the Interim Government assumed office last year, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

At least 1,130 murders committed during former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year tenure were formally recorded only after the August, 2024 revolution, it said.

Many of these cases had been blocked under political pressure or discouraged by police officers at the time, particularly when linked to people from the then-ruling party.

The rise in crimes in 2025 reflects broader access to justice as victims previously denied the chance to file complaints are now coming forward, said the Press Wing.

Police stations are operating with greater neutrality and accessibility, it added.

The breakdown of recent crime data shows:

• Robbery cases fell slightly to 1,314 in 2025, down from 1,405 in 2024, though still higher than pre-2023 levels.

• Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act offences dropped sharply from 1,226 in 2024 to 651 in 2025.

• Rioting incidents declined from 125 in 2024 to 59 in 2025.

• Theft cases decreased significantly from 8,652 in 2024 to 6,354 in 2025.

The victims can now lodge cases without fear of political intimidation and police officers are no longer blocking complaints, it said.

Reductions in theft and robbery point to gradual improvements in law enforcement alongside freer reporting practices.