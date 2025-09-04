Friday, September 05, 2025

Passport service launched in Gulshan

A National API Connectivity Hub is being developed through Citizen Service to bring all services from government offices into one platform

Passport being issued at the Citizen Service Center. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 03:29 PM

Chief Adviser's Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, inaugurated passport services at the Citizen Service Centre in Gulshan, Dhaka.

For the first time in the country, services related to passport application and renewal have been introduced at an entrepreneur-driven citizen service centre outside of a passport office.

The announcement was made on Thursday, in a Facebook post by the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb.

At present, Citizen Service is running pilot and learning programs with a total of 400 services, including those related to passports, driving licences, birth and death registration, national identity cards (NIDs), and land record services from various government offices, upazila parishads, and zila parishads.

Ten Citizen Service pilots will be launched simultaneously at the end of this month in six locations: Gulshan 1, Uttara Sector 6, Nilkhet, Ramna, Mohammadpur, and Banasree. Among them, the centres in Gulshan 1, Uttara, and Nilkhet are already fully operational.

The post stated that among the six centres in Dhaka (ten in total under the pilot program), citizens are encouraged to visit their nearest Citizen Service Centre, inform the centre about their service needs, and provide suggestions for improving the quality of services.

A National API Connectivity Hub is being developed through Citizen Service to bring all services from government offices into one platform, ensuring citizens receive hassle-free service.

As a result, it will no longer be necessary to apply separately through hundreds of different websites of various offices. Instead, all services will be available in one place through the National Connectivity Hub. Services of different ministries, online platforms, and digital centres created in the past as digital islands will also be interconnected and interoperable through Citizen Service.

This is the first Citizen Service Connectivity Hub in Bangladesh aimed at providing all essential services for citizens in one place.

Passport
