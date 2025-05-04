Sunday, May 04, 2025

Narayanganj passport office resumes operations nine months after fire

The closure had forced people to seek services elsewhere, causing hardship

File image of passport. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2025, 05:34 PM

The operations of the Narayanganj Regional Passport Office, which had been suspended following an arson attack during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, officially resumed on Sunday.

The office was formally reopened by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner Zahidul said: “A passport is one of the key documents that confirms a citizen’s nationality. This office had remained closed for nearly nine months. I extend my gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Passports for reinstating its services.”

Jamal Hossain, deputy director of the Narayanganj Regional Passport Office, said: “Our officers and staff are committed to providing accurate services in a peaceful and broker-free environment. Around 8,000 passports were destroyed in the fire last July. Of those, approximately 7,000 have been reissued from Agargaon, and the remaining ones are in the process of being supplied.”

A service recipient, Sanad Saha Sani, shared his experience, saying: “Until recently, I had to travel to Munshiganj for passport renewal, which caused a great deal of inconvenience. Now that this office is operational again, it has made the process much easier for us.”

Notably, on July 19, during student protests, the regional passport office near Signboard in Narayanganj was set on fire.

The blaze destroyed the office building, furniture, and about 8,000 passports ready for distribution.

Officials reported financial losses amounting to Tk3.27 crore.

Before the fire, the office served approximately 1,500 individuals daily for passport issuance, renewal and related services.

The suspension of operations forced service seekers to travel to other districts, causing significant hardship and delays.

PassportMinistry of Home AffairsAnti-Discrimination Student Movement
