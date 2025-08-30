Govt condemns attack on Nur

The interim government of Bangladesh has condemned the attack on Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, a key leader of the July mass uprising, and a politician renowned for his stance on democracy, justice, and citizens’ rights.

The government described such violence not only as an attack on Nur but also as a blow to the spirit of the democratic movement that historically united the nation in its struggle for justice and accountability.

The statement, issued on by the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser, assured the public that a full and impartial investigation into the incident would be conducted as a matter of utmost priority. It emphasized that no one involved, regardless of influence or status, would be spared from accountability, and that justice would be delivered with transparency and urgency.

A specialized medical board has been formed to monitor the treatment of Nurul Haque Nur and other injured party members. The interim government has committed to ensuring the highest standard of medical care, including sending them abroad for advanced treatment at state expense if necessary. The statement added that the prayers and solidarity of the entire nation are with Nurul Haque Nur, the injured members of his party, and their families during this critical time, the statement read

Highlighting Nur’s contributions, government recalled his role in the 2018 quota reform movement against Sheikh Hasina’s administration. As a student leader, he mobilized young people, united diverse voices, and fearlessly stood against injustice. He was arrested and subjected to brutal torture during the July 2018 mass uprising. His efforts are seen as a symbol of the people’s collective aspiration for an independent, fair, and democratic Bangladesh, and his courage and sacrifice will remain a permanent part of the nation’s history, it added.

During this crisis, the government called on all political and social forces that participated in the July uprising to unite in solidarity. It stressed that collective unity is essential to protect the achievements of the movement, resist anti-people conspiracies, and ensure a successful democratic transition.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that the next national election will be held on schedule in the first half of February 2026. The interim government pledged to the people of Bangladesh that all attempts to delay or undermine the election will be firmly resisted. The will of the people will prevail, and no force will be allowed to obstruct the country’s democratic progress, the statement also said.