Advisory Council okays amendment to Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance

The Advisory Council on Saturday approved the "Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance 2025" that splits the National Board of Revenue (NBR) into two divisions, the Revenue Policy Division and Revenue Management Division.

The approval was given at the Advisory Council meeting held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed the matter at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

A total of 11 changes have been brought in the amended ordinance.

Shafiqul Alam said as per the amended ordinance, the heads of the two newly formed NBR divisions would be selected based on qualification, experience and fairness.

"If necessary, appointment could be made from any cadre," he added.

In a written statement, the press secretary said the "Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance 2025" was promulgated on May 12 this year to separate revenue policymaking from revenue collection, with the aim of enhancing transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue operations.

Following the promulgation, discussions were held with NBR officials and staff regarding several provisions.

On June 29, the Advisory Council formed a committee to further accelerate business, trade, industry, ports, and revenue collection activities.

The members of the committee included advisers from different ministries, NBR members and representatives from BCS Taxation and Customs cadres, business organizations, and the NBR Reform Advisory Committee.

The committee held several meetings with concerned stakeholders and visited several tax, customs, and VAT offices at the field level and finally recommended amendments and additions to certain provisions of the "Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance 2025."

Based on those recommendations, and under the guidance of the Finance Adviser, the final draft amendment was prepared.

Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were also present at the briefing.

The meeting also approved the proposed "Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the abolition of visas for the nationals of their countries holding diplomatic and official passports."

In addition, the council was informed about the progress in implementing the recommendations of the reform commissions, a Cabinet Division press release said.