Shafiqul: Advisory Council approves visa exemption deal with Pakistan

The Advisory Council has approved an agreement with Pakistan to introduce reciprocal visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Thursday.

The approval came at a council meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office. The agreement, to be signed for five years, will allow Bangladeshi diplomatic and official passport holders to travel to Pakistan without a visa, and vice versa.

“We have signed similar agreements with 31 other countries. This one with Pakistan will also remain valid for five years. Holders of such passports from both countries will enjoy visa-free travel. This is a standard practice,” Shafiqul said during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed that the Government of Pakistan has already given its consent.