'15,851 cops, 4,469 BGB men recruited last year'

Says Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 07:07 PM

 

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said the interim government recruited 15,851 police personnel in the past year.

“Since coming to power, the interim government has recruited 15,851 police personnel, from constables to sub-inspectors (SIs), over the last year,” he said after the 12th meeting of the advisory council on law and order at the Home Ministry office.

He added that 4,469 soldiers were recruited to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 5,551 sepoys to Bangladesh Ansar and VDP during the same period.

Answering a question, Jahangir said the newly recruited personnel in the police, BGB, and Ansar will play a key role in ensuring free and fair national elections.

Apart from these three forces, 1,558 personnel were recruited in prisons and 208 in the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

On measures to curb mob violence, he said the government is working to stop it. “I’m not saying mob violence has dropped to zero, but it has decreased in Dhaka. Only one or two incidents are now occurring outside the capital,” he noted, referring to Rangpur.

Regarding the suspension of 18 senior police officers, including former Detective Branch chief Harun-Or-Rashid, for long absences without prior permission, Jahangir said the process is ongoing.

He reiterated that no innocent people will be arrested or harassed in fake cases. “The responsible individuals will not be spared in any way,” he warned.

Topics:

Bangladesh PoliceHome MinistryBangladesh Border Guard (BGB)Bangladesh AnsarLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
