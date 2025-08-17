Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Consensus Commission sends July Charter's final draft to political parties

Commission called on political parties to accomplish all reforms within two years of assuming office after next general election

Logo of National Consensus Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 02:48 PM

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) has sent the final draft of the July Charter to the political parties.

The political parties have been asked to submit their opinions on the draft charter to the commission's office before 4pm on Wednesday next, said commission sources on Saturday night.  

In the initial draft issued on July 28, the commission had called on the parties to accomplish all reforms within two years of assuming office after the next general election.

However, it now says that the recommendations deemed to be "immediately implementable" should be executed by the interim government and relevant authorities without delay, using appropriate and effective measures, before the polls.

The draft outlines 84 issues on which political parties reached consensus during two rounds of discussions between March 20 and July 31. It also includes notes of dissent from political parties.

The charter pledged full implementation of its provisions as a reflection of the sacrifices and aspirations of the July-August 2024 movement, describing it as the framework of a new political settlement adopted through consensus.

The commission urged the political parties to incorporate all provisions of the charter and its decisions into the constitution. If there is any conflict between the charter and existing laws or the constitution, the charter will take precedence.

It vested the authority in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for final reconciliation of any question on interpretation of any provision or recommendation of the charter, while declaring every provision constitutionally and legally binding, beyond judicial challenge to its legitimacy or necessity.

The charter said the people's uninterrupted struggle for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law -- particularly the historic significance of the 2024 uprising -- would receive constitutional and state recognition.

The parties are urged to pledge justice for the killings during the July uprising, state honours for the martyrs and assistance for their families, and rehabilitation of the injured.

The final draft said that although no constitution was in force between March 26, 1971, and November 4, 1972, all activities during that period were later incorporated into the 1972 constitution -- paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War and granting those activities legal and constitutional legitimacy.

It also said that, in the aftermath of the December 6, 1990 mass uprising, the resignation of the chief justice, his assumption of the vice presidency, temporary presidency, and eventual return to the judiciary had no legal framework.

Yet those actions were legitimized on the basis of political commitments, and the subsequent parliament endorsed them as the people's will, strengthening both constitutional convention and democracy, it added.

Topics:

political partiesNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Consensus Commission sends draft of July Charter to political parties

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

NCC begins talks with legal experts on binding nature of national charter

NCC to resume July Charter implementation talks next week

July Charter implementation: NCC to meet experts, parties

Yunus: Govt begins second phase, eyes smooth, credible election

Latest News

Hopes for survivors wane as landslides, flooding bury Pakistan villages

Padma water recedes, but flood misery remains in Chapainawabganj

Fuad: We must organize elections above personal and party interests

GED: Bangladesh's economy shows sign of renewed resilience

US suspends visas for Gazans after far-right influencer posts

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x