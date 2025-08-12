Govt approves proposals to purchase two cargo LNG, two bulk carrier ships

The government has approved separate proposals to purchase two cargo LNG vessels and two bulk carrier ships to meet the country’s growing demand for fuel and goods transportation.

This decision was made during the 31st meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Government Procurement held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting

Based on two separate proposals from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Petrobangla will purchase one cargo LNG from Aramco Trading Singapore Private Limited through an international quotation process from the spot market at 50,29,49,1000 taka (five hundred two crore ninety-four lakh ninety-one thousand taka). The price per MMBTU of LNG will be 11.97 US dollars.

In addition, Petrobangla will procure one cargo LNG from M/s Petrochina International (Singapore) Private Limited of Singapore through an international quotation process from the spot market at 48,43,82,6694 taka (four hundred eighty-four crore thirty-eight lakh twenty-six thousand six hundred ninety-four taka). The price per MMBTU of LNG will be 11.90 US dollars.

Based on another proposal from the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation will purchase two bulk carrier ships from Hellenic Dry Bulk Ventures LLC, New York, USA, at 93,57,15,6000 taka (nine hundred thirty-five crore seventy-one lakh fifty-six thousand taka). Each ship has the capacity to carry 55,000 to 66,000 DWT.

Furthermore, at the meeting, based on another proposal from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the government approved procurement of 44,242,491 copies of textbooks for 96 lots out of 98 lots of first, second, and third grades of the primary level for the upcoming 2026 academic year. The total expenditure will be 20,09,17,8480 taka (two hundred crore ninety-one lakh seventy-eight thousand four hundred eighty taka).