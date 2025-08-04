Mahfuj: Journalists' wage board to be implemented under interim govt

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam has said that the implementation of the wage board for journalists involves multiple ministries but would be completed during the tenure of the interim government in coordination with all relevant authorities.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is actively working on 12 reform projects recommended by the Media Reform Commission and expects to complete them by this month, he said.

Mahfuj made the remarks on Sunday while addressing a ceremony held at the Information Building in the capital to honour the families of journalists martyred in the July Uprising, as well as injured and courageous journalists.

On the formulation of the Journalists’ Protection Ordinance, the adviser mentioned that the process requires careful adherence to legal procedures and consultation with relevant stakeholders. “There is ongoing debate about the scope of journalism within the ordinance, but overall, we are hopeful it will be finalized through stakeholder engagement,” he said.

The government, he added, is also providing training to journalists to enhance their professional skills.

Mahfuj underscored the importance of capacity-building initiatives and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting journalists' development.

Addressing the issue of abrupt journalist dismissals, he said the government is considering appropriate measures to resolve the problem.

He also urged media owners to ensure fair and respectable salaries for their employees.

The adviser further revealed that the government is reviewing the possibility of granting ownership shares in media houses to working journalists. “If feasible, this would empower journalists and create a more balanced relationship between media owners and staff,” he added.

Regarding regulatory initiatives, Mahfuj said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is working on policies to bring television and online media under a structured framework.

In addition, policy guidelines for OTT platforms and digital media are being developed in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Division.

Reflecting on the July Uprising, he highlighted the crucial role played by mobile journalism.

“Many individuals reported events using their mobile phones, often while directly participating in the movement,” he said.

He also praised the bravery of photojournalists who captured pivotal moments of the uprising, often at great personal risk.

The adviser mentioned that while some media outlets maintained neutrality during the uprising, others displayed bias—particularly certain television stations during the curfew period.

He commended individual journalists who defied editorial bans and reported out of a sense of conscience, stating that their role often surpassed that of the institutions they represented.

Criticizing media houses that had allegedly shown bias during the previous government's tenure, Mahfuj said: “The public holds resentment toward outlets that acted in a partisan and corrupt manner. These organizations must now clarify their position before the nation.”

He clarified that the current government is not pressuring or influencing any media outlet through backdoor communication. “The media must be more accountable to the people than to the government,” he emphasized.

The adviser called on stakeholders to work collectively to strengthen and reform the media sector for a free, fair, and accountable press.