Another NBR official sent into retirement

Ahmed has completed 25 years in government service

Logo of National Board of Revenue (NBR). Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 02:36 PM

Another official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been sent into retirement for the sake of public interest, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The official is Lokman Ahmed, tax inspector (Grade-10) of Tax Zone-2, Dhaka.

The decision was taken under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018, which empowers the government to send any public servant into retirement in the public interest after completion of 25 years of service.

Ahmed has completed 25 years in government service.

The notification signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan states that he will be entitled to all retirement benefits as per the existing rules.

Sources in the NBR said that Lokman Ahmed was in a leading position in the recent movement.

After the movement, a good number of NBR officials or employees have been suspended or sent into forced retirement for their alleged involvement in it.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials under the banner of NBR Unity Council went on complete shutdown on June 28-29 demanding the immediate removal of its chairman and other demands.

Since early June, the agitating officials staged work abstentions, hunger strikes, and human chains, disrupting services in tax, VAT and customs offices across the country.

The protests began after the government issued an ordinance on May 12 dissolving the NBR and the Internal Resources Division and replacing them with the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division.

Topics:

Bangladesh National Board of Revenue (NBR)
