Ex-land minister Saifuzzaman 120 more bank accounts frozen

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered the freezing of 120 additional bank accounts belonging to former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, as well as those of his associates and entities linked to him.

Acting Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court, Ibrahim Miah, passed the order, granting a plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

In its petition, the ACC said a nine-member joint probe team, comprising officials from the ACC, CID, and NBR, has been formed to investigate allegations of money laundering against the former minister, his associates, and related entities.

“Based on their investigation, the court had earlier frozen 39 bank accounts of Saifuzzaman and individuals linked to him. Later, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) traced 120 more accounts, which need to be frozen immediately as the probe is ongoing,” the ACC stated in its plea.