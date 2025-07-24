Govt approves sweeping legal, local government, wage reforms

The interim government has taken a series of decisions in its 35th Advisory Council meeting held on Thursday, covering legal reform, local governance restructuring, labour rights ratification, public sector wage revision, and recognition of the Milestone tragedy sacrifice.

Presided over by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the Tejgaon office, the meeting underscored the administration’s commitment to reform and compassion amid national crises.

At the start of the meeting, the council observed a minute of silence and adopted a condolence motion in memory of the victims of the Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, which killed dozens, including teachers and children.

A special prayer (munajat) was also offered for the departed souls.

The government also pledged full support for the treatment of the injured and assistance for the families of the deceased. The Ministry of Education has been tasked with coordinating with school authorities to determine the next steps.

Ratify ILO conventions

Taking a significant step toward improving worker protections, the council approved the ratification of three major International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions aimed at strengthening labour rights and workplace safety.

These include Convention 155, which focuses on occupational safety and health; Convention 187, which provides a promotional framework for improving workplace safety standards; and Convention 190, which seeks to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work.

The proposal, brought forward by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is expected to enhance Bangladesh’s legal framework for labour rights and bolster its international reputation, particularly at a time when global attention to workplace conditions in the country remains high.

New Pay Commission formed after a decade

Ten years after the last revision, the government has formed a new Pay Commission to revise the national pay scale for employees in government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions.

The commission will be led by former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan and is expected to submit its report within six months.

This decision comes amid ongoing inflationary pressure that has eroded real wages. While inflation has recently been brought down to around 8%, the previous administration saw it rise to double digits.

Officials noted that the adjustment in public sector salaries has not kept pace, prompting the need for an updated pay structure. The council also gave formal approval to the National Pay Scale, marking the beginning of this long-anticipated reform.

Criminal code amendment moves forward

Among the key legal decisions, the Advisory Council gave final approval to the draft of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Proposed by the Law and Justice Division, the amendment aims to modernize and streamline criminal proceedings.

While the details remain under vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, officials suggest the changes are intended to close procedural gaps and increase efficiency in the justice system.

Local government reforms

In a sweeping push for decentralization, the council approved amendments to the legal frameworks governing city corporations, municipalities, union parishads, and upazila parishads.

Initiated by the Local Government Division, these reforms seek to harmonize local governance structures and potentially expand the autonomy, accountability, and financial authority of local institutions.

While the final contents of the ordinances have not yet been disclosed, insiders suggest they may also affect electoral mechanisms and administrative boundaries.

The meeting also approved the formation of an investigation commission to probe the recent incident in Gopalganj. The commission will be headed by former justice Dr Md Abu Tariq, who will lead the inquiry and submit findings on the matter.

All six ordinance drafts and key decisions adopted in the meeting will now move to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division for legal vetting. Once cleared, the ordinances will be promulgated and enforced through official notification.