Gopalganj curfew extended to maintain law and order

The Gopalganj administration has extended the ongoing curfew until further order with a three-hour pause from 11am to 2pm, to maintain law and order in the district following Wednesday’s violent clashes that left four people dead and over 50 injured.

The curfew will be in effect from 6pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday and then again from 2pm onwards until further notice, according to a statement from the Home Ministry.

Although the curfew will be relaxed for three hours, the administration did not specify the reason, though it is believed to be in consideration of Jumma prayers.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the administration slapped the 22-hour curfew beginning at 8pm considering the deteriorating law and order situation in the district.

On Wednesday, at least four people were killed and over 50 others injured in clashes between police and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies over a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the district.

Protesting the attack, leaders and activists of the NPC put blockade on highways and important roads across the country.

Later, party convener Nahid Islam in a Facebook post urged the fellows to withdraw the blockade and announced a countrywide protest rally for Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a three-member body to investigate the violence occurred in Gopalganj.

On Thursday, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said law enforcers have so far arrested 25 people over the violence centring an NCP rally, vowing to continue drives until all accused are held.