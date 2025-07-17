Thursday, July 17, 2025

Govt forms committee to probe Gopalganj violence

Government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order, and ensuring that those responsible for unlawful acts and violence are held accountable

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 04:18 PM

The interim government has established a committee to investigate acts of violence and deaths that occurred in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

The committee will be chaired by Nasimul Ghani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to a statement to the press issued on Thursday.

He will be joined by two additional secretaries, one from the Public Administration Ministry and another from the Law Ministry.

This committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its findings to the Chief Adviser's Office within two weeks.

The interim government reiterated its commitment to upholding justice, maintaining public order, and ensuring that those responsible for any unlawful acts and violence are held accountable in accordance with the law.

GopalganjMinistry of Home AffairsMinistry of Public Administration (Mopa)
img

