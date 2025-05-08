Thursday, May 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 officials suspended over former president Abdul Hamid’s departure

Police formed a three-member probe committee led by the Additional IGP (Admin) for investigation, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Police Headquarters. Photo: BSS
Update : 08 May 2025, 09:41 PM

The authorities have suspended three officials for dereliction of duty after former President Abdul Hamid who served two consecutive terms—quietly left the country early Wednesday morning, nine months after the Awami League government was ousted following a student-led uprising.

Hamid departed Dhaka at 3:05am aboard Thai Airways flight TG-340, confirmed the Special Branch of Police.

Immigration and airport security officials told Dhaka Tribune: "He left the country last night (Early Thursday morning).”

The former president reportedly arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11pm, completed the formalities without incident and faced no resistance.

Immigration sources confirmed that there were no travel restrictions or arrest warrants in place, allowing him to travel abroad under the stated purpose of “medical treatment".

He was accompanied by his son Riyad Ahmed and brother-in-law Dr AM Naushad.

However, on Thursday evening, police headquarters confirmed in a notice that an additional superintendent of Police from the airport immigration unit had been withdrawn for negligence.

Two others—a Special Branch officer and the investigating officer in a Kishoreganj Sadar case that names Abdul Hamid as a co-accused alongside former prime minister Sheikh Hasina—have been suspended pending an inquiry.

As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Police headquarters also formed a three-member probe committee led by the Additional IGP (Administration) to investigate the matter.

The notification also added that the superintendent of Police of Kishoreganj district has also been withdrawn.

Abdul Hamid served as deputy speaker and speaker of Parliament before being elected President in April 2013 and was re-elected for a second term in 2018.

After his tenure ended in April 2023, when current President Md Shahabuddin assumed office, Hamid had been living in his private residence in Dhaka’s Nikunja area.

Topics:

suspendedPolice HeadquartersAbdul Hamid
Read More

Home adviser: Will quit if fail to punish those who helped Hamid to fly abroad

Abdul Hamid departs Bangladesh for Thailand

Certificate of ex-student suspended over assault on KU teacher

Online train ticket sales suspended since Thursday night

Trading suspended at Sonamasjid for 8 days, Hili for 9 due to Eid

Bus services suspended in Bogra after assault on labour leaders

Latest News

India-Pakistan tensions force Dhaka flights into longer, costlier routes

BNP sets target to recruit 10 million members in two months

Magisterial powers of armed forces extended by another 60 days

Home adviser: Will quit if fail to punish those who helped Hamid to fly abroad

ICT denies bail to Hasina's ex-energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x