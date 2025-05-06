Ali Riaz: Second phase of dialogue soon after May 15

National Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz on Tuesday said the second phase of dialogue aimed at preparing a National Charter will begin soon after May 15.

“The first phase of discussions will conclude by May 15. After that, we will be able to enter the second phase, which will begin soon,” he said while presiding over a discussion with the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

A four-member NCP delegation, led by its member secretary Akhtar Hossain, joined the talks with the National Consensus Commission on the second day of discussions.

At the outset of the meeting, the NCP submitted its outlines for fundamental reforms to the National Consensus Commission. Akhtar Hossain handed over the document to Prof Ali Riaz.

“We are advancing discussions with political parties both formally and informally. Through this process, we are trying to formulate a National Charter that aims to outline the path to establishing a democratic state in the future,” Prof Riaz said.

He noted that the reform outlines submitted by the NCP would certainly assist in drafting the National Charter.

The NCP delegation also included its chief organizer for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, and Joint Conveners Sarwar Tushar and Jabed Rasin.

Members of the Consensus Commission—Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Dr Mohammad Ayub Miah—were present at the discussion, which was moderated by the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant, Monir Haider.

The meeting is part of a series of dialogues with political parties aimed at building a national consensus on state reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

Earlier, on April 18, the NCP participated in discussions with the commission.

The party had also submitted its written opinions on the reform recommendations on March 24.

The National Consensus Commission launched its dialogue series with political parties on March 20, aiming to develop a united stance on the interim government's reform efforts.

So far, the commission has held discussions with 25 political parties.

The commission, formed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, has been working since February 15, 2025, to finalize its recommendations for crucial state reforms.