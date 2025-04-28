Govt forms July Uprising Department

The government has formed the July Uprising Department to preserve the history of the uprising, rehabilitate the families of those killed and injured, and institutionalize the spirit of the movement at the state level.

The department was established through a gazette notification issued on Monday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a notification regarding the formation.

According to the notification, the decision made at the Advisory Council meeting on December 12, the July Uprising Department has been established under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.