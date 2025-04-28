Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt forms July Uprising Department

July Uprising Department established under Ministry of Liberation War Affairs

File image. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 05:36 PM

The government has formed the July Uprising Department to preserve the history of the uprising, rehabilitate the families of those killed and injured, and institutionalize the spirit of the movement at the state level.

The department was established through a gazette notification issued on Monday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a notification regarding the formation.

According to the notification, the decision made at the Advisory Council meeting on December 12, the July Uprising Department has been established under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Topics:

Ministry of Liberation War AffairsGazette notification
