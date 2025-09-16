Ministry clarifies reports on July martyrs and warriors’ list

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has issued a clarification following reports in some media outlets regarding “fake July martyrs and July warriors.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said its attention had been drawn to the publication of such reports.

The ministry confirmed that it is responsible for publishing gazettes and managing allowances and other activities related to July martyrs and July fighters.

It said the list of July martyrs and July fighters sent by the Ministry of Health under the MIS has already been published in gazette form. Those names found to be fake in the list of July martyrs and July fighters have been removed after verification, and the gazette has already been published accordingly. The process is ongoing, the statement added.

The ministry further said the Directorate of July Mass Uprising is also re-verifying the names of fake July martyrs and July fighters published in the media. If any names are proven fake, they will be removed from the list, a revised gazette will be published, and legal action will be taken against those involved.

Reaffirming its position, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs said it is committed to preparing an accurate list of July martyrs and July fighters.