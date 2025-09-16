Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ministry clarifies reports on July martyrs and warriors’ list

The ministry confirmed that it is responsible for publishing gazettes and managing allowances and other activities related to July martyrs and July fighters

Logo of Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 01:58 PM

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has issued a clarification following reports in some media outlets regarding “fake July martyrs and July warriors.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said its attention had been drawn to the publication of such reports.

The ministry confirmed that it is responsible for publishing gazettes and managing allowances and other activities related to July martyrs and July fighters.

It said the list of July martyrs and July fighters sent by the Ministry of Health under the MIS has already been published in gazette form. Those names found to be fake in the list of July martyrs and July fighters have been removed after verification, and the gazette has already been published accordingly. The process is ongoing, the statement added.

The ministry further said the Directorate of July Mass Uprising is also re-verifying the names of fake July martyrs and July fighters published in the media. If any names are proven fake, they will be removed from the list, a revised gazette will be published, and legal action will be taken against those involved.

Reaffirming its position, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs said it is committed to preparing an accurate list of July martyrs and July fighters.

 

Topics:

Ministry of Liberation War AffairsRevolution 2024
Read More

Govt moves to clear falsely implicated in July uprising cases

Adviser Farooq calls for dignified rehabilitation of July martyrs' families, injured

Abu Sayed autopsy doctor deposes against Hasina, 2 others at ICT-1

July martyrs’ families protest at Secretariat demanding law adviser’s resignation

7th day of testimony underway against Hasina, 2 others

Anisul, Menon sent to jail after remand

Latest News

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in must-win Asia Cup clash

Same old makeshift grounds for the new season kick-Off?

Salehuddin: Govt procuring LNG after comparing international prices

Israel bombards Gaza city as UN probe accuses it of genocide

Protesters besiege election office in Bagerhat demanding restoration of 4 parliamentary seats

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x