Gazette: July martyrs’ families to receive 30L, monthly allowances

The government has officially gazetted the July Uprising Martyrs’ Families and July Fighters’ Welfare and Rehabilitation Regulations, 2025, paving the way for recognized martyrs’ families to receive a one-time savings certificate worth Tk30 lakh and a monthly allowance of Tk20,000, effective from July 1.

The gazette, issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, follows the July Uprising Martyrs’ Families and July Fighters’ Welfare and Rehabilitation Ordinance, 2025, enacted on June 17. The ordinance recognized those killed during the uprising as “July Martyrs” and the injured as “July Fighters,” empowering the ministry to frame the detailed regulations.

To implement the welfare and rehabilitation program, the government established the July Uprising Directorate under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on April 28.

The regulations categories injured individuals into three groups:

Critically injured: one-time grant of Tk5 lakh and monthly allowance of Tk20,000

one-time grant of Tk5 lakh and monthly allowance of Tk20,000 Severely injured: one-time grant of Tk3 lakh and monthly allowance of Tk15,000

one-time grant of Tk3 lakh and monthly allowance of Tk15,000 Other injured: one-time grant of Tk1 lakh and monthly allowance of Tk10,000

Committees will be formed at central, district, and upazila levels to oversee the program. The central committee will be chaired by the minister or adviser of Liberation War Affairs, the district committee by the deputy commissioner, and the upazila committee by the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).