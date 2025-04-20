Monday, April 21, 2025

Bangladesh, Nepal to work together to revive Saarc

'Saarc is a very important organization for the region, and we are committed to working for its rejuvenation'

Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari. Photo Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 06:15 PM

Bangladesh and Nepal will work together to revive Saarc, a crucial organization for South Asia, Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said.

Speaking at a seminar on Bangladesh-Nepal relations organized by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) on Sunday, the ambassador highlighted the importance of collective efforts in revitalizing the organization.

“Nepal has been chairing Saarc for the past 10 years. As Saarc functions through unanimous decisions, no summit, cabinet, or any other meeting can be held without consensus,” he said.

The ambassador added that Nepal, as the current chair, continues to perform its responsibilities and will maintain its efforts. “I want to assure you that Nepal and Bangladesh share the same spirit regarding Saarc’s revival. Saarc is a very important organization for the region, and we are committed to working for its rejuvenation,” he said.

On bilateral ties, Ambassador Bhandari said all tariff and non-tariff barriers must be removed to fully utilize trade opportunities.

Although Nepal has access to use Mongla Port, most of the trade between the two countries currently takes place through the Bangla Bandha land port. The limited use of the sea port is mainly due to the long distance and high costs, he explained.

Highlighting the prospects of cooperation in hydropower, the ambassador noted that Nepal’s capacity for hydropower generation and Bangladesh’s demand for electricity create a win-win situation. He said 40MW of electricity is already being transmitted from Nepal to Bangladesh via India’s grid, opening new opportunities for both nations.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)Bangladesh-Nepal Relation
