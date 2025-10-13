South Asian nations unite to advance agricultural innovation

The 17th Meeting of the Governing Board of the Saarc Agriculture Centre commenced on Monday, bringing together senior policymakers, agricultural experts, and representatives from Saarc member states to advance regional cooperation in agricultural research and development.

Held over two days, the meeting aims to foster sustainable farming practices, enhance food security, and promote knowledge exchange across South Asia.

In his welcome address, Dr Md Harunur Rashid, Director of the Saarc Agriculture Centre, reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to agricultural innovation and resilience amid climate change and emerging challenges.

Ali Amir, outgoing chairperson of the Governing Board and Director at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Welfare, Maldives, joined the inaugural session virtually.

He emphasized the importance of regional solidarity in addressing shared agricultural concerns and praised the Centre’s role in promoting sustainable development and cross-border collaboration.

Abdul Motaleb Sarker, former secretary (Saarc & Bimstec) at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, lauded the Centre’s progress in strengthening regional ties through research and expertise sharing.

“South Asia’s agricultural future depends on our collective action and willingness to share knowledge,” he said.

Tanvir Ahmad Torophder, director (ARD & SDF) at the Saarc Secretariat in Kathmandu, described agriculture as the backbone of the region and highlighted the Centre’s initiatives to harmonize agricultural knowledge and support sustainable growth.

He reiterated the Secretariat’s commitment to policies that boost productivity, innovation, and regional cooperation.

During the technical session, the chairpersonship of the Governing Board was formally handed over from Maldives to Nepal.

The meeting serves as a strategic platform for member countries to assess progress, exchange insights, and formulate collaborative approaches to agricultural development across South Asia.