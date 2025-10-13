Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

South Asian nations unite to advance agricultural innovation

The two-day meeting allows South Asian nations to review progress, plan agricultural strategies

The 17th Meeting of the Governing Board (GB) of the Saarc Agriculture Centre (SAC) began on October 13, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 08:14 PM

The 17th Meeting of the Governing Board of the Saarc Agriculture Centre commenced on Monday, bringing together senior policymakers, agricultural experts, and representatives from Saarc member states to advance regional cooperation in agricultural research and development.

Held over two days, the meeting aims to foster sustainable farming practices, enhance food security, and promote knowledge exchange across South Asia.

In his welcome address, Dr Md Harunur Rashid, Director of the Saarc Agriculture Centre, reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to agricultural innovation and resilience amid climate change and emerging challenges.

Ali Amir, outgoing chairperson of the Governing Board and Director at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Welfare, Maldives, joined the inaugural session virtually.

He emphasized the importance of regional solidarity in addressing shared agricultural concerns and praised the Centre’s role in promoting sustainable development and cross-border collaboration.

Abdul Motaleb Sarker, former secretary (Saarc & Bimstec) at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, lauded the Centre’s progress in strengthening regional ties through research and expertise sharing.

“South Asia’s agricultural future depends on our collective action and willingness to share knowledge,” he said.

Tanvir Ahmad Torophder, director (ARD & SDF) at the Saarc Secretariat in Kathmandu, described agriculture as the backbone of the region and highlighted the Centre’s initiatives to harmonize agricultural knowledge and support sustainable growth.

He reiterated the Secretariat’s commitment to policies that boost productivity, innovation, and regional cooperation.

During the technical session, the chairpersonship of the Governing Board was formally handed over from Maldives to Nepal.

The meeting serves as a strategic platform for member countries to assess progress, exchange insights, and formulate collaborative approaches to agricultural development across South Asia.

 

Topics:

AgricultureSouth Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)
Read More

Roselle farming gains ground in Natore

‘Rang Bilash' sugarcane cultivation in Natore reaps rich profits

CA Yunus calls for reviving Saarc

Saarc, IFPRI sign MoU to boost agriculture ties in South Asia

Agriculture secretary: No fertilizer crisis in Bangladesh

SAU students end blockade at Agargaon after one hour; Traffic resumes

Latest News

Price of edible oils in country has increased

Prof Yunus tells global leaders: Stop wars, end hunger, ensure food access in conflict zones

Jamuna erosion worsens in Bogra, villages face collapse

Family businesses see dip in double-digit growth, leaders focus survival strategies

Bangladesh Congress applies for ‘Shapla’ electoral symbol

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x