CA Yunus calls for reviving Saarc

Noting that Bangladesh is committed to regional cooperation based on mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperity, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday stressed revitalization of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

"We also call for the revitalization of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc)," he said while addressing the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in the US.

Established four decades ago, Prof Yunus said, Saarc achieved notable progress in its early years and laid a strong foundation for regional cooperation.

Despite political deadlock, its institutional structure remains intact, he said.

"We believe Saarc still holds the potential to deliver welfare to the hundreds of millions in our region, just as Asean has done on its own," he added.

Prof Yunus said for shared development, there is no alternative to regional cooperation among neighbours.

"And when it comes to the use of shared natural resources, fairness and compassion must guide us," he added.

He said Bangladesh is firmly committed to peaceful regional cooperation in this area and that is why, as the first country in South Asia, Bangladesh has recently joined the United Nations Water Convention.

Through initiatives such as Bimstec, BBIN, the Asian Highway, and Sasec, the chief adviser said, Bangladesh is advancing regional connectivity and trade.

"At the same time, we have expressed interest in joining effective regional forums like Asean, and we are working toward that goal," he added.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh is in the process of graduating from the category of Least Developed Countries to that of developing countries.

Enhanced cooperation from the international community, in particular the relevant entities of the United Nations, is essential to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition, he said.

In this regard, he said, Bangladesh commends the work of the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS) and other relevant UN entities.

"We call for further strengthening of this office to enable more effective support to the LDCs and other vulnerable countries," he added.

"At the same time, alongside grants and loans, we call for a massive expansion of social business through both public and private initiatives," Prof Yunus said.

He said this new approach can bring benefits to both donor and recipient countries alike. "It can inspire, it can encourage, and it can take human creativity to new heights."

The chief adviser acknowledged the contribution of the United Nations to Bangladesh’s progress and development. "We reaffirm our full confidence in its three pillars: peace and security, development, and human rights," he added.

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Annalena Baerbock presided over the session.