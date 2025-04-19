Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Women's Reform Commission proposes 600-seat parliament

The commission believes the proposed expansion of parliamentary seats could be implemented during the interim government’s tenure

Photo: PID
Update : 19 Apr 2025, 09:20 PM

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission in its report has recommended increasing the number of parliamentary seats to 600, proposing one general seat and one reserved seat for women in each constituency—both to be filled through direct elections.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the commission met with Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna and formally handed over the report. During the meeting, they also presented a summary of their key recommendations.

The commission made 15 major recommendations in total. It believes the proposed expansion of parliamentary seats could be implemented during the interim government’s tenure.

The report also suggests that if a decision is made to establish an upper house in the national parliament, 50% of the seats should be filled proportionately by political parties using the “zipper” method—nominating an equal number of male and female candidates.

The remaining 50% should be filled on a non-partisan basis, ensuring representation from five women’s movements among other groups.

Other recommendations include ensuring women’s participation in public spheres and political parties through the promotion of democratic practices and the creation of supportive environments.

It also calls for the removal of social and corruption-related barriers to women's political participation through appropriate regulation, and for mandatory provisions in the Representation of the People Order (RPO) regarding women’s participation.

To ensure women’s representation in local government, the commission proposes that each ward include one general seat and one reserved seat for women. This system would be implemented as a temporary special measure for the next three local government elections.

Additionally, it recommends establishing mechanisms to make female members of parliament accountable to women in society.

Topics:

Bangladesh ParliamentInterim government
Read More

Bangladesh mourns passing of Pope Francis

Khasru: Election possible before December

Nur demands resignation of two young advisers, election in December

Ex-army officer Hasan Sarwardy joins LDP

Commission recommends recognizing domestic, sex workers as ‘labourers’

Fakhrul hopes Dr Yunus to succeed in bringing positive changes

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x