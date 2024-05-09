Thursday, May 09, 2024

Sadhan urges consumers to stop eating polished rice to reduce price

  • 'We are stopping this polishing process by making new law'
  • 'After polishing, no other nutrient rermains in rice except carbohydrate'

 

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder visiting an international exhibition at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city as the chief guest on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 09 May 2024, 06:19 PM

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has urged the consumers to stop eating the shiny polished rice in order to reduce the price of the staple food. 

"We are stopping this polishing process by making a new law. We have also stopped marketing rice under different names like miniket. I would say to the consumers - Stop eating shiny rice. Then the price of rice will come down and we will also be able to export rice," he said on Thursday.

The minister said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of an international exhibition at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city as the chief guest, a press release said.

After polishing, no other nutrient remains in rice except carbohydrate, he said, adding that the polishing process of rice involves electricity cost and labor wage and these extra costs are ultimately added to the price of rice.

Rice, Food Minister, Sadhan Chandra Majumder
