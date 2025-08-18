Govt sets record in procuring Boro paddy, rice

The government has set a record in procuring paddy and rice during the Boro procurement programme-2025.

According to the Ministry of Food, the government earlier set a target to procure 350,000 metric tonnes (MTs) of paddy, 14 lakh MTs of parboiled rice, and 50,000 MTs of atap rice till August 15 during this season.

Of them, the government collected 376,942 MTs of paddy, an increase of 26,942 MTs compared to the target, 1,406,533 MTs of parboiled rice, an increase of 6,533 MTs, and 51,307 MTs of atap rice, which also saw an increase of 1307 MTs than the target.

Earlier, the government set per kilogram of paddy and rice at Tk36 and Tk49, respectively, to buy from farmers and others.

The ministry claimed that it is the highest procurement in Bangladesh's history.