Bangladesh seeks greater Filipino investment, Asean partnership

Bangladesh has underscored the prospects for increased Filipino investment in its emerging sectors and reiterated its aspiration to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Bangladesh and the Philippines held the third round of Foreign Policy Consultations (FPC) in Manila on Tuesday, marking the first session after a six-year gap.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary (East & West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and Ma Hellen B De La Vega, Undersecretary for Policy at the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines. Leo M Herrera-Lim, Undersecretary for Migration Affairs, also joined the session.

The Bangladesh delegation included Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, ambassador of Bangladesh to the Philippines, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Manila, along with a representative from Bangladesh Bank.

The Philippine delegation comprised senior officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Justice, Department of Agriculture, Department of Migrant Workers, Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Board of Investment, Anti-Money Laundering Council, and the Civil Aeronautics Board, joined by Nina P Cainglet, ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh.

Both sides reviewed the progress since the second FPC and explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in political relations, trade and investment, cybersecurity, the blue economy, education, skills development, culture, defence cooperation through training exchanges and knowledge-sharing, people-to-people connectivity, labour and migration governance.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest in regional and multilateral affairs, including the situation of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs).

Discussions were held in a warm, constructive, and forward-looking atmosphere, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on Maritime Cooperation on the Recognition of Certificates under the STCW Convention, 1978 (as amended).

Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary (East & West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed on behalf of Bangladesh, while Sonia B. Malaluan, Administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), signed on behalf of the Philippines.

Following the FPC, Dr Md Nazrul Islam paid courtesy calls on Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Secretary for Migrant Workers, during which both sides focused on strengthening South–South cooperation for mutual benefit.

He is also scheduled to visit a TESDA-operated caregiver training institute to explore future cooperation in skills development, training, and mutual recognition of certificates.

Both sides expressed confidence that the outcomes of the consultation will further strengthen bilateral relations in the days ahead.