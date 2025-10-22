Yunus seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Germany

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday expressed optimism that Bangladesh-Germany relations would reach new heights, noting that Germany remains Bangladesh’s largest trade partner in Europe.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call by newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rüdiger Lotz at the State Guest House Jamuna, where the two sides discussed trade, investment, democratic reforms, and other issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming the envoy, Prof Yunus said he hoped the ambassador would play a role in further boosting bilateral trade and investment.

The ambassador, in turn, expressed support for the interim government and enquired about preparations for the February 2026 national election.

He said it was encouraging to see greater public engagement in the democratic process, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Dr Lotz also praised the government’s reform initiatives, particularly the July National Charter, describing it as a positive step in fostering dialogue among political parties.

“The country should continue these reform initiatives after the election,” he said.

Prof Yunus credited the National Consensus Commission for bringing major political parties together to sign the Charter, calling it a “historic moment” that demonstrated unity and a shared commitment to change.

“The government is doing everything possible to ensure the February election is peaceful and joyful,” he added.

The two sides also discussed the growing number of Bangladeshi students pursuing higher education in Germany, people-to-people exchanges, and Germany’s continued support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the role of youth, Prof Yunus said technology and social media have empowered young people to raise their voices and identify injustice.

However, he cautioned that disinformation remains one of the biggest challenges ahead of the election.