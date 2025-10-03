Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

Bangladesh on Friday described the interception of the "Global Sumud Flotilla" in the international water as an act of flagrant violation of international law and a brazen manifestation of Israel's use of hunger as a weapon of war.

The government of Bangladesh deeply condemns the interception, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The "Global Sumud Flotilla" was carrying humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, by the Israeli occupying forces.

The "Global Sumud Flotilla" was the largest yet to try to break the blockade, and it comes at a time of growing criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza where its offensive has laid waste to wide swaths of territory and killed tens of thousands of people.

Bangladesh called upon the immediate and unconditional release of all detained humanitarian aid workers and activists and to guarantee their safety and well-being.

Bangladesh also urged Israel to end its illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, respect international humanitarian law, and immediately cease its genocidal war and humanitarian blockade in Gaza.

The much-needed humanitarian aid flotilla represents the global solidarity with the occupied Palestinian people, Dhaka said, stressing that Israel must allow its unhindered access to Gaza, where the civilian population continues to be denied their fundamental rights to life, dignity, and livelihood by the occupying Israeli forces.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine in this hour of grave distress and continued suffering," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hundreds of Israeli police officers were deployed Thursday to the southern port of Ashdod to process some 450 international activists detained by Israeli naval forces hours earlier in the Mediterranean Sea, Israeli authorities said, reports AP.

The activists, including European lawmakers, were taking part of a flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza when their vessels were intercepted, drawing widespread condemnation and sparking protests around the world.