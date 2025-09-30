Bangladesh, Turkey to lead global conference on women in Islam

Bangladesh and Turkey have agreed to co-host a global conference early next year on Women in Islam, bringing together leading Muslim scholars and researchers and highlighting countries that showcase best practices in advancing women’s rights.

The decision was made during a meeting between Bangladesh’s Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Murshid and Turkish Minister for Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş in New York on Monday (US time), Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cultural and technological exchanges between Bangladesh and Turkey, and to set higher standards of cooperation in the field of the care economy and social services.

Turkey further committed to providing training and capacity-building programs to develop professional women caregivers for local, Turkish, and international markets, Sharmeen said. Sharmeen also holds the portfolio of social welfare.

Both countries, having ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), agreed to share experiences, challenges, and achievements of women in Muslim societies.