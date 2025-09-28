CA Yunus urges NRBs to help reshape nation’s future

Highlighting the significant presence of the Bangladeshi diaspora worldwide, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has urged non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to engage more dynamically with their knowledge, experience, and investment, and to join hands in rebuilding the nation in line with people’s aspirations.

“Look at the Bangladesh map in a different way. Bangladesh is truly spread all over the world. There is no distance between us. You are very much part of Bangladesh,” he said while addressing a large gathering of NRBs in New York on Saturday evening (US time).

Prof Yunus acknowledged the invaluable contributions of NRBs, mentioning that their remittances have been central to strengthening the country’s economy.

“Our economy had totally collapsed. Nothing was left. The economy kept drifting from bottom to bottom. Who has helped the economy bounce back? It was remittance. Remittances gave birth to a new Bangladesh,” he said amid huge applause from the audience.

The event, titled 'NRB Connect Day: Empowering Global Bangladeshis', was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Visiting political leaders -- BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Foreign Affairs Adviser to BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman Humayun Kabir, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami US Spokesperson Mohammad Nakibur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossen, and first senior joint member secretary of National Citizen Party Dr Tasnim Jara -- spoke at the event.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun also spoke.

Describing NRBs as an integral part of Bangladesh, the chief adviser emphasised that they can play a vital role in advancing the changes ushered in by the July Uprising through their respective contributions.

“We had always planned to involve you and explore ways to ensure your engagement. Seeing you all here strengthens our resolve to return home with renewed determination,” he said.

Encouraging the NRBs to participate more actively, Prof Yunus said, “It is very easy to speak from the gallery. But we want you to join us on the field and play together.”

“My confidence grew when I saw political leaders agreeing to join us on this visit,” the chief adviser added, expressing strong optimism about Bangladesh future.

The chief adviser also launched a mobile application named Shubheccha, designed to provide NRBs with essential services, guidance and investment opportunities.

BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik highlighted various features of the app, including its three key tracks: Citizen Services, Community Engagement, and Investment (facilities offered by Bangladesh).

BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik highlighted various features of the App including its three tracks - Citizen Services, Community Engagement and Investment (facilities provided by Bangladesh).

The event began with a presentation by the BIDA Executive Chairman, who highlighted Bangladesh’s economic progress over the past 15 months since the July Uprising.

He praised the Bangladeshi diaspora for contributing to a more than 21 percent growth in remittances and outlined government initiatives to create an investment-friendly environment.

Ashik also sought the continued support of expatriates and informed them about voting procedures in the planned general election scheduled for February next year.

An interactive panel discussion titled 'Bridging Borders: Current Affairs and Diaspora Engagement' followed, moderated by Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi. Expatriate Welfare Adviser Asif Nazrul joined three other panelists in the discussion.

BNP, Jamaat and NCP leaders spoke passionately about their political vision for Bangladesh in the post-Uprising period.

Later, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman moderated another panel discussion, 'Shaping Tomorrow: The Future of Bangladesh'.

NCP leader Tasnim Jara, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, and Jamaat leader Nakibur Rahman took part as panelists.