EU team to visit EC ahead of Bangladesh national election

The delegation will assess pre-polls atmosphere before 13th parliamentary election

File image: This photograph shows the European flag flying in front of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg eastern France, on April 23, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 09:03 PM

A pre-election observation team of the European Union (EU) will visit the Election Commission (EC) on Monday afternoon to assess the pre-polls atmosphere ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The seven-member EU team, headed by Riccardo Chellery, senior election expert, will first meet the EC officials at 3pm and then Election Commissioner Brig Gen (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah at 4pm at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, said EC Director (PR) Md Ruhul Amin Mollik on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said an EU delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Election Commission on Monday. It is a pre-election observation team, he said.

During the meeting, the visiting EU election expert team is expected to focus on the preparations for the 13th National Parliamentary Election, the country’s overall political environment ahead of the election, and the measures that are being taken to ensure a free and fair election, said EC officials.

A four-member team of EC officials, led by the joint secretary at the EC’s legal affairs wing, will be in the meeting with the EU team.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)European Union (EU)
