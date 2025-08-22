Bangladesh-Pakistan to sign MoU to form JWG on Sunday

Pakistan's Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be signed on Sunday to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations.

"The JWG will be tasked with formulating a comprehensive roadmap to enhance trade and investment between the two countries," Khan said while speaking at a views-sharing meeting with entrepreneurs and businessmen in Chittagong on Friday morning.

Addressing the event at the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) conference room, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said the government has been relentlessly working to build ties with as many countries as possible to diversify business opportunities and expand trade capacity.

"As part of these efforts, we have engaged with the Pakistan government to explore potential business and investment opportunities," Sk Bashir added.

He expressed optimism that local businessmen and entrepreneurs would be able to elevate current trade and investment growth to new heights through enhanced capabilities.

Pakistan's commerce minister emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts from both sides to promote bilateral trade and boost trade capacity.

He noted that several Pakistani business delegations have already visited Bangladesh, with more planned visits in the near future to identify prospective areas for trade and investment.

"Global trade dynamics have opened new windows of opportunity for us. Pakistani businessmen are eager to strengthen trade relations with their Bangladeshi counterparts," he said, adding that Pakistan has simplified visa procedures for Bangladeshi businessmen and that direct flights between the two countries will soon begin.

CCCI Administrator Muhammad Anowar Pasha highlighted the need to address the existing trade imbalance, which favors Pakistan, noting that Bangladesh imports more than $700 million annually from Pakistan, while Pakistani imports from Bangladesh stand at only $58 million.

Local businessmen and entrepreneurs participating in the discussion suggested organizing exhibitions and trade shows to showcase each country's products and boost bilateral trade.

They also proposed that Pakistan could import readymade garments (RMG) and accessories from Bangladesh and invest in the country's education and industrial sectors.