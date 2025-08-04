Monday, August 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Palestine embassy slams misinformation, reaffirms Dhaka’s steadfast support

'Allegations that Bangladesh and its embassies abroad restrict the entry of Palestinians into Bangladesh are entirely unfounded and deliberately misrepresent the truth'

File image: Palestinians rush to queue at a charity kitchen in Gaza, where the population has been experiencing acute food shortages for months. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 10:19 PM

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bangladesh on Monday strongly rejected the circulation of what it said is misleading information regarding the supportive role of the government of Bangladesh toward Palestine and its people, praising Dhaka's support. 

"Such misinformation only serves the interests of those hostile to both our nations and undermines the Palestinian cause as well as the historic bonds of brotherhood between Palestine and Bangladesh," it said in a statement.

"Since the independence of Bangladesh, Bangladesh and its people have supported the just cause of the Palestinians and have extended their support and assistance to Palestine, for which we remain deeply grateful.

"Allegations that Bangladesh and its embassies abroad restrict the entry of Palestinians into Bangladesh are entirely unfounded and deliberately misrepresent the truth."

The embassy said such claims not only mislead public opinion but also deflect responsibility from the occupying power, while unjustly placing blame on one of the most steadfast supporters of the Palestinian cause, which is the government of Bangladesh and its people.

It called upon all media outlets to exercise the highest standards of accuracy and responsibility in reporting on these sensitive matters, ensuring that all information is verified before publication.

"Neglecting due diligence risks causing harm to both Palestine and Bangladesh."

The embassy said it remains hopeful that there is no intent to actually damage the enduring friendship and strong historic bonds between our two countries and peoples.

Palestine
