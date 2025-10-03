Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

JU students stand in solidarity with the aid mission and demand the immediate release of the relief vessels, says Jucsu VP Abdur Rashid Zitu

Jahangirnagar University students hold a protest procession from the central mosque to Shaheed Minar, condemning Israel’s interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian ship and showing solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 08:48 PM

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday staged a protest procession, condemning the Israeli forces' interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla and expressing solidarity with the mission.

The demonstration, organized by the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu), started from the central mosque premises and ended with a brief rally at the Shaheed Minar on Friday afternoon.

Addressing the rally, Jucsu General Secretary (GS) Mazharul Islam termed Israel “the eternal enemy of humanity”, alleging that nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past two years.

"Those who preach humanity but remain silent on Palestine are hypocrites," he said, adding that international student bodies believe a strong global opinion can play a decisive role in ensuring Palestine's freedom.

Jucsu Vice-President (VP) Abdur Rashid Zitu condemned Israel as the most barbaric and brutal state on earth and denounced its obstruction of the humanitarian flotilla.

He said JU students stand in solidarity with the aid mission and demand the immediate release of the relief vessels.

Other speakers at the rally condemned Israel's blockade of humanitarian assistance as a grave threat to humanity and called for intensified global efforts to secure Palestine's liberation.

Faculty members, officials and students from various departments also joined the program to express solidarity.

Topics:

PalestineIsraelJahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

Shahidul Alam determined as Sumud flotilla enters Palestinian time zone

Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

Ducsu stands in solidarity with Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Palestinian Ambassador meets Khaleda Zia

Dhaka seeks global action to end Israeli violence in Palestine

CA for establishing independent Palestine state with two-state solution

Latest News

Three bodies recovered in separate incidents across Dhaka

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J over false federal investigation claims

Sean Diddy Combs faces sentencing for transporting people for sexual encounters

Verma: Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices

Experts say Trump unlikely to win Nobel Peace Prize despite past nominations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x