JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday staged a protest procession, condemning the Israeli forces' interception of the Gaza-bound humanitarian ship of the Global Sumud Flotilla and expressing solidarity with the mission.

The demonstration, organized by the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu), started from the central mosque premises and ended with a brief rally at the Shaheed Minar on Friday afternoon.

Addressing the rally, Jucsu General Secretary (GS) Mazharul Islam termed Israel “the eternal enemy of humanity”, alleging that nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past two years.

"Those who preach humanity but remain silent on Palestine are hypocrites," he said, adding that international student bodies believe a strong global opinion can play a decisive role in ensuring Palestine's freedom.

Jucsu Vice-President (VP) Abdur Rashid Zitu condemned Israel as the most barbaric and brutal state on earth and denounced its obstruction of the humanitarian flotilla.

He said JU students stand in solidarity with the aid mission and demand the immediate release of the relief vessels.

Other speakers at the rally condemned Israel's blockade of humanitarian assistance as a grave threat to humanity and called for intensified global efforts to secure Palestine's liberation.

Faculty members, officials and students from various departments also joined the program to express solidarity.