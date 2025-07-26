Saturday, July 26, 2025

Algerian Minister signs condolence book at Bangladesh Embassy over Milestone crash

  • Minister expressed deep compassion for affected families and victims
  • Algeria reaffirmed strong solidarity with Bangladesh during this tragedy
Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM

Algeria’s Minister of Mujahedeen and Rights Holders Eid Rebiga has signed the condolence book at the Bangladesh Embassy in Algiers following the tragic crash of a military aircraft in Dhaka that struck a school building, leaving dozens dead and injured.

“In the wake of this tragic accident, we offer you, on behalf of the President of the Republic and on behalf of the Algerian government and people, our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy and compassion,” Rebiga added.

He affirmed Algeria's solidarity with Bangladesh, saying: “We are confident that the Bangladeshi people will be able to overcome the effects of this painful ordeal.”

 

Topics:

AlgeriaMilestone College Plane Crash
