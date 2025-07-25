Friday, July 25, 2025

Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

The team held detailed consultations with officials from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health

Indian medical team members hold consultations with senior officials of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka to support the treatment of Milestone School and College aircraft crash victims on Thursday, July 25, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 12:37 PM

The Indian medical team, in Dhaka to help provide treatment to Milestone crash victims, has held detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, according to Indian Ministry of External Affairs.  

They reviewed each of the critical cases on Thursday, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies, and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment.

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on Monday.

Topics:

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
