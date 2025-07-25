Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

The Indian medical team, in Dhaka to help provide treatment to Milestone crash victims, has held detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, according to Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

They reviewed each of the critical cases on Thursday, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies, and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment.

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on Monday.