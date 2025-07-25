Friday, July 25, 2025

Milestone plane crash: Second medical team from Singapore arrives in Dhaka

These doctors will work together with local doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

A second five-member medical team from Singapore arrives at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to support the treatment of those injured in the recent aircraft crash at the Milestone School and College in Uttara on Thursday, July 25, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 10:35 AM

A second five-member medical team from Singapore arrived in Dhaka on Thursday night, to provide advanced treatment to those injured in the recent aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

The team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:40pm. The members of the team are Chou Wing Kit Chester (Zhou Yongji), Wei Guiru, Tan Kui Yuen, Wang Zhilin, and Irene Wang Mei Jin.

This group of specialists will work jointly with doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

They will offer technical and professional support as required, according to Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, senior information officer at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier, shortly after the accident, the first medical team from Singapore arrived in Bangladesh to assist in the treatment efforts.

