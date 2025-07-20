Dhaka, Washington sign MoU to boost Bangladesh’s food security

Dhaka and Washington on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ensuring Bangladesh’s overall food security, improving nutritional standards, and stabilizing the country’s food supply.

Md Abul Hasanat Humayun Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Food, and Joseph K Sowers, vice president of US Wheat Associates, signed the deal on behalf of their respective countries.

Under the MoU, Bangladesh will import 700,000 tons of high-quality wheat annually from the United States over the next five years at competitive prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder said the agreement will help build deeper trust and expand trade cooperation between the two countries, ultimately benefiting both sides.

US Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Commerce Secretary, and senior officials from both countries attended the signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Food’s conference room. Food Secretary Md Masudul Hasan chaired the event.