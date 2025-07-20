Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka, Washington sign MoU to boost Bangladesh’s food security

Bangladesh to import 700,000 tons of US wheat annually for five years

 
Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 02:20 PM

Dhaka and Washington on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ensuring Bangladesh’s overall food security, improving nutritional standards, and stabilizing the country’s food supply.

Md Abul Hasanat Humayun Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Food, and Joseph K Sowers, vice president of US Wheat Associates, signed the deal on behalf of their respective countries.

Under the MoU, Bangladesh will import 700,000 tons of high-quality wheat annually from the United States over the next five years at competitive prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder said the agreement will help build deeper trust and expand trade cooperation between the two countries, ultimately benefiting both sides.

US Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Commerce Secretary, and senior officials from both countries attended the signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Food’s conference room. Food Secretary Md Masudul Hasan chaired the event.

 

Topics:

US AmbassadorMemoranda of Understanding (MoU)
Read More

US Embassy Dhaka welcomes Tracey Ann Jacobson as Chargé d’affaires

Bangladesh govt, Oxfam partner to assess comprehensive impacts of Rohingya crisis

Goods, passengers allowed under Bangladesh-India railway deal

International Standard University signs MoU with BWAB

Prime accused arrested over attack on former US envoy Bernicat’s convoy

EC to consider allowing journalists to use motorcycles during polls

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x