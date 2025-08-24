Bangladesh signs one bilateral deal, 5 MoUs with Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan have signed one bilateral deal, 5 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka, attended by Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, a bilateral meeting at the foreign minister level was held between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed strengthening trade relations and expanding investment, as yearly turnover between the countries is below $1 billion, he said.

Bangladesh was represented by Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, while Pakistan was represented by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Agreement signed

The agreement includes the waiver of visas for holders of government and diplomatic passports from both countries.

MoUs signed

The MoUs signed cover the following areas: Formation of a joint working group on trade between the two countries, cultural exchange, cooperation between the foreign service academies, collaboration between the state news agencies (BSS and APPIC) and cooperation between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Pakistan’s Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Program signed

A "Cultural Exchange Program" (CEP) between Bangladesh and Pakistan was also signed.

On his two-day official visit to Dhaka, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived Saturday around 2pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and was welcomed by Foreign Secretary Asad Alam.

He held a breakfast meeting with Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin in the morning, visited Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Shafiqur Rahman’s residence at 2:30pm, later met Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government.

He went to former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s residence in Gulshan to inquire about her health on Saturday evening.

On his first day in Dhaka, Dar held separate meetings with leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), discussing the political landscape and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

During these meetings, he expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Bangladesh based on mutual respect and shared interests.