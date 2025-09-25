Kosovo seeks stronger trade, economic ties with Bangladesh

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani has proposed signing several trade and economic agreements with Bangladesh to further strengthen bilateral ties.

During a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday, she specifically suggested a bilateral agreement in the textile sector, citing significant potential for collaboration and mutual benefit.

The meeting took place at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said the discussion covered issues of mutual interest, including migration, trade, commerce, and people-to-people exchanges.

President Osmani thanked Bangladesh for its early and continued support for Kosovo, noting that Bangladesh was among the first countries to recognize the Southeast European nation.

She highlighted Kosovo’s recent economic progress, reporting the highest GDP growth in the region for the second consecutive year.

She said Kosovo has successfully rebuilt its economy after a genocidal war and now ranks among Europe’s safest countries in terms of security and rule of law. Osmani also noted that an increasing number of Bangladeshi nationals are working in Kosovo, contributing significantly to its economy.

Prof Yunus invited President Osmani to visit Bangladesh and encouraged the dispatch of a Kosovan trade delegation to Dhaka to explore economic opportunities.

He also supported regular youth exchange programs to foster closer ties between the two countries.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, who attended the meeting, stressed the importance of signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers. He said the agreement would ensure safe migration and benefit both countries.

“The Bangladeshi workers in Kosovo have spoken highly of the country’s hospitality and warmth,” he added.

Senior Secretary and SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed also attended the meeting.