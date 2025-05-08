UK seeks Dhaka's support for Britain's candidature for ICJ

The United Kingdom has sought Bangladesh's support for the United Kingdom's candidature for the International Court of Justice.

The appeal was made when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke called on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday at the foreign ministry, said a ministry's press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Discussions touched upon recent developments in the region, with both sides underscoring the importance of de-escalation and stability.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to regional peace and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of ongoing matters.

The discussion also covered the evolving role of the United Nations in addressing contemporary global challenges.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted Bangladesh's active contributions, particularly in UN Peacekeeping Missions and reaffirmed the country's dedication to multilateral cooperation.

Both sides discussed about views on other issues such as UN80, the UN Committee on Decolonization (C24), continuing cooperation between two countries on judicial issues etc.

The High Commissioner also addressed the UN's ongoing engagement in the Rohingya camp areas.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of creating conducive conditions for the safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland and called for the UK's continued support in this regard.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening the enduring bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, exploring new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefits.