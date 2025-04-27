Monday, April 28, 2025

CA, Uruguay FM for enhancing cooperation between Latin America and Asia

CA Yunus and Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin also discussed exploring strategies to invest in youth and promoting social business enterprises

Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in Rome on Saturday. Photo Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 12:43 PM

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin have expressed their interest in enhancing cooperation between Latin America and Asia in a meeting.

The aspiration came as Mario Lubetkin called on Prof Yunus at his hotel in Rome on Saturday, shortly after the Bangladesh chief adviser attended the funeral mass of Pope Francis.

During their meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions on issues of mutual interest, focusing on the current global trade situation and the need to bridge cooperation between Latin America and Asia.

Lubetkin highlighted the importance of expanding trade and investment ties between Uruguay and Bangladesh.

He called for stronger economic collaboration, particularly between Dhaka and Mercosur member countries, to enhance mutual prosperity.

Prof Yunus and Lubetkin also discussed exploring strategies to invest in youth and promoting social business enterprises. 

They reaffirmed their shared vision of achieving a "Three Zero" world - zero unemployment, zero wealth concentration and zero net carbon emissions.

The chief adviser emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level dialogues and extended an invitation to Lubetkin to visit Bangladesh at an early opportunity.

The meeting was also attended by Lamiya Morshed, SDG coordinator of the Bangladesh government, Tareq Ariful Islam, Bangladesh ambassador to the Vatican and Rokebul Haque, Bangladesh ambassador to Italy.

Latin America Uruguay Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
