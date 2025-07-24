Thursday, July 24, 2025

ULAB hosts seminar on Archaeological Tourism Development in Bangladesh

The seminar aligns with  Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 4, 8, 11, 12, and 17

ULAB hosts seminar on Archaeological Tourism Development in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 01:03 PM

ULAB’s Center for Archaeological Studies (CAS) and the Department of General Education (GED) successfully conducted a seminar entitled Archaeological Tourism Development at ULAB. 

The seminar aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 4, 8, 11, 12, and 17. This seminar serves as a rich educational platform, empowering students, researchers, and professionals in the cultural tourism sector with insight into archaeological tourism. 

The contributions of keynote speaker Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan, associate professor and deputy director of the Innovation and Sustainability Lab (ISL) at the National University, along with discussants Dr Md Ataur Rahman, deputy director (Publications), Department of Archaeology, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and Md Mazharul Islam, deputy director (Statistics, Research & Planning), Bangladesh Tourism Board, reflects the government’s commitment to promoting lifelong learning and fostering a culture of innovation. 

Director of the ULAB’s Center for Archaeological Studies and the Head of the Department of General Education, Professor Dr Shahnaj Husne Jahan, presided over the seminar, with heritage and tourism professionals and practitioners from Bangladesh, as well as ULAB students and faculty members, participating in a vibrant question and answer session.

Topics:

ULABSustainable Development Goals (SDG)
