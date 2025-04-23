Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Sonia Munni awarded ‘Young Diplomat of the Year 2025’ by Diplomat Magazine

Young Diplomat of the Year award recognises emerging leaders of diplomacy, celebrating promise and potential of international representatives

currently serves as the Commonwealth dealing officer at the Bangladesh High Commission in London. Photo: Press Release
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 12:25 PM

First Secretary of the Bangladesh High Commission in London Sonia Munni has been honoured with the prestigious Young Diplomat of the Year 2025 award by Diplomat Magazine.

The award ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the London Hilton Hotel, celebrating outstanding achievements within the international diplomatic community.

Now in its 15th year, the Diplomat of the Year Awards brought together ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomats from over 100 countries, recognising excellence, dedication, and the rising stars of global diplomacy. Diplomat Magazine, a leading publication focused on diplomatic affairs worldwide, hosts the annual event to highlight the critical work of diplomats stationed in London.

The Diplomat Award of the Year is an annual award given out by Diplomat Magazine UK to ambassadors and top diplomats who have made extraordinary contributions to diplomacy in the UK, based on voluntary nominations and votes cast by UK-based diplomats from more than 180 countries that maintain resident missions in London.

Sonia Munni expressed her gratitude upon receiving the accolade, stating: “I am particularly proud to represent my beloved country, Bangladesh, here in London — a city that stands at the very heart of global diplomacy.”

The award was presented by James Landale, BBC’s diplomatic correspondent.

A career diplomat from the 34th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Foreign Affairs) cadre, Sonia Munni has demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in her role. She currently serves as the Commonwealth dealing officer at the Bangladesh High Commission in London — her first diplomatic posting.

Sonia Munni holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Dhaka and a second master’s degree from the University of Oxford, underscoring her academic excellence and global outlook.

The Young Diplomat of the Year award recognises emerging leaders in the field of diplomacy, celebrating the promise and potential of the next generation of international representatives.

Bangladesh High Commission in London
